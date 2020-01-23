Kubiak Named Vikings OC

The Minnesota Vikings have named Gary Kubiak as their new Offensive Coordinator for the 2020 season, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport . Kubiak held the role of Offensive Advisor with the Vikings in 2019.

Kubiak, 58, replaces Kevin Stefanski, who left the Vikings to become head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Kubiak was previously head coach of the Houston Texans from 2006-2013 and head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2015-2016.

Kubiak won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in the 2015 season, then retired after the 2016 campaign due to health issues.