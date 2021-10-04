Knights of Columbus To Hold Annual Winter Coat Distribution

WAITE PARK -- As the cold weather months approach, the Knight of Columbus Council 5548 is holding their annual winter coat distribution.

The Coats for Kids Distribution began 8 years ago to ensure no one goes without a coat during the winter season.

The Knights of Columbus have roughly 10 tables full of free coats, hats, gloves and other winter items for kids and adults.

The coats are collected from donation box set up at 9 area churches and gathered by members of the Knights of Columbus.

The coat drive will run this Saturday (October 9th) and next Saturday (October 16th) from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at St. Joseph's School in Waite Park.

Last year, the Knights of Columbus gave out over 500 coats.