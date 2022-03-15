Kleis: Old City Hall to be Torn Down in April or May

ST. CLOUD -- Now that the city of St. Cloud has moved into its newly renovated city hall, the work can begin to tear down the old one.

Mayor Dave Kleis says they will be finalizing the purchase agreement with Bremer Bank soon.

The target for that is for the old building to be demolished in April or May, so you'll see a pretty rapid transition once we finalize the purchase agreement.

Kleis says we can expect to see the construction of the new building on that property to begin this summer or fall.

Once the property is sold, it will go on the tax rolls for the first time since 1926. Kleis says the city's portion of the property tax collected should be around $100,000.

There isn't a whole lot left inside the old city hall with things like the city council dais and the mayor's desk being repurposed in the new space. There will be an auction at some point to sell off any unused old furniture.

The old building served as St. Cloud's City Hall since 1984, before that it was a middle school.

Kleis says he is giving private tours of the renovated old Technical High School, just call his office if you want to take a look around.