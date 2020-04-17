Kimball Man Rushed to Hospital After Cutting Off Three Fingers

Monkey Business Images Ltd

KIMBALL -- A Kimball man was taken to the hospital after cutting off several of his fingers.

The Stearns County sheriff's office says they responded to a medical call at 8290 137th Street in Maine Prairie Township around 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities says 53-year-old Eugene Gohmann was working alone in his shed cutting a sheet of plastic on a table saw, when he accidentally cut off three of his fingers.

He was taken to St. Cloud hospital for treatment.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

Filed Under: kimball, medical emergency, Stearns County Sheriff Office
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top