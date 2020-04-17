Kimball Man Rushed to Hospital After Cutting Off Three Fingers

KIMBALL -- A Kimball man was taken to the hospital after cutting off several of his fingers.

The Stearns County sheriff's office says they responded to a medical call at 8290 137th Street in Maine Prairie Township around 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities says 53-year-old Eugene Gohmann was working alone in his shed cutting a sheet of plastic on a table saw, when he accidentally cut off three of his fingers.

He was taken to St. Cloud hospital for treatment.