Kelly’s Go To Meals When It’s Too Hot To Cook

Summertime...Funtime...Who has time to cook time?

Yes...I will cook something almost everyday..but when I get super busy... and it's super hot....I want food fast...and so do my kids. Easy fast dishes that won't keep you in the kitchen for an hour.

KELLY GRILLED CHEESE

What's needed:

Frying pan

Butter

Sharp Cheddar Cheese

Whole Wheat Bread

Pickle Juice

Heat pan to medium heat. While it's heating, slightly butter both sides of the bread. Place one piece of bread butter side down on the frying pan. Place two slices of Sharp Cheddar Cheese on the bread. Place other piece of bread on top, butter side up.

Heat up checking to see when the bottom piece is golden brown and flip. Continue flipping the sandwich until you reach the desired golden crispy consistency you love.

Squirt a dill pickle lightly over the sandwich and serve.

KELLY'S QUICK SPINACH SALAD

Pre Packaged Salad...Your favorite kind

Buy a pre cooked rotissery chicken from your local grocery store.

Apple

Bacon Bits

Shredded Cheese...Your favorite kind

Feta Cheese...your favorite kind

Pour the whole sald bag in a mixing bowl. Break up the chicken into bite size pieces and add to the salad in the bowl. Chop up 2-3 apples...or slice them and add to the bowl. Then sprinkle in some bacon bits, shredded and feta cheese. Lightly toss with tongs.

Put bowls or plates on the table...and the tongs...and let the family take as much as they want.

Serve to the family with all their favorite dressings to choose from at the table.

PLATTER IT

Grab some of your favorite prechopped veggies, fruits and meats and cheeses from your favorite local store. Spread it all out on a platter...and let the family have at it. This is supper tonight boys!