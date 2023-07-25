Join St. Cloud’s Amazing-est Race for the United Way
Are you a fan of the CBS show the Amazing Race? Have you ever thought about being on the show? Love to solve puzzles, figure out clues, all in a race for some cash?
Well, here is your chance to participate in that type of a race, but on a much smaller level. No, no one is flying around the country, but you will be running around St. Cloud.
It's the United Way's Amazing-est Race happening Saturday, August 19th. If you go to the United Way website, you will find out all of the information that you need, along with how to register and what will be expected.
Amazing-est Race will start at beautiful Lake George before taking teams throughout downtown St. Cloud as they try to solve clues and complete challenges.
Challenges will include a variety of tasks, such as: finding hidden items, solving clues to specific locations, and difficult challenges along the way.
You will use your creativity, knowledge of St. Cloud, and of course, your feet to race your way to first place!
You can make the race a family event, or, you can just run it with 2 - 4 people. You can also decide if you want to do it just for funsies or try and win one of the three cash prizes. First place gets $500, second place gets $250 and third place gets $100. Or, just run around St. Cloud for the experience. It will be fun either way.
Registration is happening now. You can register and get all the other information here. Just make sure to dress for activity.
It's all for a great cause, so get a team together and sign up!
