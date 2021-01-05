Join a Senior Friendship Circle & Make New Friends

I think this is such a great idea. The older we get, the harder it seems to be to reach out and make new friends. I can understand how hard it can be; as we get older, we tend to lose more of our loved ones, and beloved friends, which can create a void in our lives.

The thing is; if it's happening to you, it's happening to plenty of other great people out there. While we long and grieve for our friends and family that we've lost, it doesn't mean we can't make new friends. Everyone at every age deserves to have friends; and some of the best friends you can have, are Seniors.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

If you are a Senior, or if you KNOW a Senior that could benefit from this great group, invite them to participate in a Senior Friendship Circle for central Minnesotans.

Senior Friendship circles are designed for 3 to 4 individuals to meet over phone or video conference calls for individuals 60 and older. Meetings are weekly social visits with individuals in Stearns, Benton, or Sherburne counties.

Right now the meetings are through video conferences to practice safe social distancing, but there will be in person opportunities in the future.

Volunteers initiate the conference calls for those in the group and get the conversation started, so there's no need to stress or worry about how you get started. Just do it. The Friendship circles are a way to start new friendships that may extend far beyond weekly chats.

If you or someone you know would like to get involved call 320.255.7245 to join. You can click HERE to learn more.