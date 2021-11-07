Johnnies Keep Perfect Record, Gophers and Bison Suffer Losses

The St. John's football team remained undefeated, the Gopher and Husky men's hockey teams, and the Minnesota wild all came out on top, but the NDSU and University of Minnesota football teams saw their streaks come to an end and the St. Cloud Norsemen came up just short in Austin. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings will look to rebound from a disappointing loss to Dallas and salvage their season with a road game against the Ravens.

RECAPS:

- The Gopher men's hockey team beat Wisconsin 4-1 to split the weekend series. Minnesota had a strong offensive outing with the four goals all coming from different shooters. Jack LaFontaine made 34 saves and allowed one goal. The Gophers improve to 6-4 and will return home on Friday to host Ohio State at 6:30 p.m.

- The Golden Gopher football team was nearly shut out at home by Illinois. Minnesota scored their first points in the fourth quarter in the 14-6 loss. Gopher quarterback Tanner Morgan completed 15 of 28 for 180 yards and two interceptions and was sacked six times. Morgan also rushed 10 times for -17 yards and the only Minnesota touchdown. The Gophers fall to 6-3. They will look to get rolling again when they travel to Iowa to face the Hawkeyes on Saturday.

- A late rally came up short for the St. Cloud Norsemen as they fell to the Austin Bruins 4-3 on Saturday. Ryan O'Neil netted all three goals for St. Cloud. The Norsemen fall to 8-5 and split the weekend series. The team will hit the road to face the Minot Minotauros on Friday at 7:35 p.m.

- The Bison suffered their first loss of the season 19-27 at the hands of South Dakota State University on Saturday. NDSU played from behind most of the day, tied the game up in the opening quarter, and ultimately failed to catch up to the Jackrabbits. Cam Miller completed 15 of 23 for 218 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The Bison fall to 8-1 and will travel to Youngstown State to face the 2-6 Penguins. Pre-game coverage starts at 10:00 a.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Johnnies stayed undefeated with a 38-10 win over Carleton College. Chris Backes completed 20 of 27 for 243 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Henry Trost had 16 carries for 61 yards and two touchdowns. The Johnnies improve to 9-0 and will conclude their regular season with a trip to Arden Hills to face 8-1 Bethel University on Saturday where the MIAC title and an automatic ticket to the NCAA Division III tournament are on the line.

- The Wild mounted a comeback to earn a 5-4 shootout win over Pittsburgh. Kirill Kaprizov, Jared Spurgeon, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Ryan Hartman each scored a goal in regulation to keep Minnesota afloat. The Wild improve to 7-3 and will return to Xcel Energy Center on Sunday to host the 5-2 New York Islanders. Pre-game starts at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Huskies topped Colorado College 4-1 to earn a weekend series sweep. Nolan Walker, Micah Miller, Zach Okabe, and Kevin Fitzgerald each netted a goal for St. Cloud. Meanwhile, David Hrenak made 23 saves and allowed one goal. The Huskies improve to 8-2 and will host the University of Nebraska - Omaha on Friday.

PREVIEWS:

- The Minnesota Vikings (3-4) will look to get back on track when they travel to Baltimore on Sunday to face the 5-2 Ravens. Last week Minnesota came up short against the Cowboys 20-16, while Baltimore enjoyed a much-needed bye-week. The Vikings are 3-3 all-time against the Ravens. Pre-game coverage kicks off at 11:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

