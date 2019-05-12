Johnnies Capture MIAC Baseball Title, Earn Trip to NCAA Tourney

ST. PAUL -- The St. John's University baseball team escaped elimination after defeating Gustavus Adolphus twice to win the MIAC Playoff Championship Saturday at CHS Field in St. Paul.

The Johnnies scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to win the day's first game 4-3 and force a winner-take-all showdown for the championship.

SJU broke a 1-1 tie in game two with three runs in the seventh inning for the crown.

The conference title gives SJU an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament

The NCAA field will be announced at 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, on www.ncaa.com.