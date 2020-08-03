Jett Will Propose Plan to Board Wednesday [PODCAST]

St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett plans to propose a plan to the District 742 school board Wednesday night at the School Board Meeting. Jett appeared on WJON with me today. He indicated that the Governor's plan would allow for K-5th grade students to return to in-person learning full time while 6th-12th grade students will return to hybrid learning this fall. Jett says they are prepared now with hybrid learning for K-12 students and are working on how they could return K-5th grade students full-time. Listen to our conversation below.

Superintendent Jett says he expects the District to have a plan in place shortly after the school board meeting Wednesday but that plan could change depending how Covid-19 spreads or doesn't spread within the next few weeks. Jett says the hybrid plan could mean 50% of students would attend Mondays and Tuesdays with the other 50% attending Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays with the students flipping their in-person requirements the following week. Another option would be to alternate which 50% attends in person each day.

Jett says they've done numerous surveys with parents, families and children to determine how they can positively influence distance learning. He says improvements have been made that will encourage student involvement and will allow for students without technology to have better options than they may have had last spring.