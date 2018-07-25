MY SUMMER SIN

I have to have fresh green tomatoes and zucchini out of my Dad's garden every year. Talk about a perfect garden...my Dad has one. He spends hours keeping it weeded, and fruitful. Dad's garden is everyone's dream garden.

HAVE YOU TRIED...

I never tried fried green tomatoes or zucchini until I lived in Kentucky. I have to say, that it was definitely one of my many favorites, along with true southern sweet tea, chess cake, plum good cake, and so many others!

There are many variations of this recipe, and I never truly make them the same. Lately, this is how I've been making them and they are OH SO GOOOOOD!

RECIPE VARIATIONS

Wash and slice your tomatoes and zuchinni. Thickness depends on how crunchy you like them. Typically I make pretty thin slices of both.

Cover the bottom of your frying pan with olive oil. Heat pan.

Take a cup of flour, about 4 tablespoons of pepper, and teaspoon of salt, and another teaspoon of garlic salt or powder. Put in a large ziplock bag and shake. Add veggie cuts and shake to cover. Simple.

Once frying pan is hot, add the veggies in a thin layer until they are browned on one side. Flip them over and brown again.

Put a paper towel on a plate. Once browned, remove the veggies to a paper towel to drain oil before serving.

I have to admit, I don't eat anything else for supper. It's just the veggies. Other variations of the recipe:

Instead of using flour, use corn meal. Pepper is the key to this recipe, you can remove the garlic salt if you want as well. I just love it either way.

HEALTHIER OPTIONS

You can also bake the slices. I recommend slicing them VERY thin. Cover a cookie sheet with tinfoil. Spray with cooking oil spray, salt, pepper, and garlic to taste, or change it up with different herbs for a unique flavor all your own. Bake until crisp.