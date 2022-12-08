'Tis the season to pop some popcorn, maybe make hot chocolate and curl up on the couch and watch a Christmas movie. There are an endless amount of different Christmas movies to watch, especially when you start adding in the Hallmark Christmas movies and all the ones any of the streaming services are now making for the holidays.

Pretty sure though, there are classics that most everyone watches each year or at least a favorite you have. When I think of "classics" or timeless, popular Christmas movies that everyone loves a few that come to mind include: Home Alone & Home Alone 2 (not often the sequel is as good if not better than the first one), National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, It's a Wonderful Life, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, ELF, A Christmas Story and I could keep going on and on, but you get the picture.

Knowing not everyone has the same taste, I was surprised to learn that a few Minnesotan's are not a fan of one of the beloved Christmas stories named above. Recently asked this question on Facebook:

Imagine my surprise when I saw that not just one but several people said the Christmas movie they don't like to watch is "A Christmas Story"!

You know the funny movie based out of the 40's with Ralphie who wants nothing more than a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas, but continues to get told he'll shoot his eye out. But you can't disregard the whole family controversy when his dad wins a "major award" leg lamp.

The movie usually runs for 24 hours on Christmas Eve and this year will be no exception, find the marathon on TBS. Can you tell I'm a fan of the movie? My family has watched it every year around Christmas since it came out in 1983 and every time it still makes me laugh.

Alas, I know that's not the case for everyone. When I saw a number of people say they didn't care for the movie, I had to ask the reason and here are a few:

I just never got into it. -Trista M.

Voices of all the actors are irritating. -Scott F.

I think it's boring...I've tried watching a couple times but lose interest. -Hope C.

Whatever the reason, I'm curious now if there are other Minnesotans that feel this way? Could this be the Christmas movie Minnesota don't like to watch the most? Lets take a poll! Hit me up on our app if you like it or don't like it and I'll take a tally. In the mean time, you do you and watch whatever Christmas movie you do like.

