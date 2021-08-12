Is This A Scam or the Real Deal? Find Out Where You Can Purchase “Rare” Purple Strawberries
I'm always on Facebook Marketplace checking out what's for sale in our area, whether it be plants, furniture, clothing, etc. But this morning when I saw this ad, I was like, hmmmm...
The ad was something like this:
RARE Purple Strawberry Fruit Seeds (200) Gardening
Ships Nationwide in 5-7 business days
You will receive (and this is exactly how the ad was written):
- 200 Seeds PURPLE Strawberries berries garden fresh fruit healthy strawberry
- I guarantee that your plants (seeds, bulbs) will be sent out in good healthy condition.
- Keep in mind that all live plants do become stressed during shipping.
- Ship from US.
- Please read carefully the description to understand the features of the product, how to take care of them.
The description I would type out; but I'm sorry. It's so ridiculous I just can't bear to read it and retype it for you. If you click on the Seller information, you'll learn that DEAN SMITH, has about 10 sexy friends, no information about him, and he is really interested in raising money for St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Hmmm....Seems like he's really into getting money and then maybe distributing it himself. He also appears to be a military guy. Sure thing dude.
Well...If you want to buy these amazing purple strawberries, they are only $1 with $11 for shipping AND there are NO returns.
A BIT OF REAL INFORMATION
There ARE such things as purple strawberries, but they are not bright purple. They are more of a deep burgundy. No matter how much you wish the purple strawberries were a real thing, you must know that the beautiful purple berries featured on his page, are not real. Please don't fall for this scam.