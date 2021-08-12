DREAM DREAM DREAM

I'm always on Facebook Marketplace checking out what's for sale in our area, whether it be plants, furniture, clothing, etc. But this morning when I saw this ad, I was like, hmmmm...

The ad was something like this:

RARE Purple Strawberry Fruit Seeds (200) Gardening

Ships Nationwide in 5-7 business days

You will receive (and this is exactly how the ad was written):

200 Seeds PURPLE Strawberries berries garden fresh fruit healthy strawberry

I guarantee that your plants (seeds, bulbs) will be sent out in good healthy condition.

Keep in mind that all live plants do become stressed during shipping.

Ship from US.

Please read carefully the description to understand the features of the product, how to take care of them.

Get our free mobile app

SCAM

The description I would type out; but I'm sorry. It's so ridiculous I just can't bear to read it and retype it for you. If you click on the Seller information, you'll learn that DEAN SMITH, has about 10 sexy friends, no information about him, and he is really interested in raising money for St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Hmmm....Seems like he's really into getting money and then maybe distributing it himself. He also appears to be a military guy. Sure thing dude.

Well...If you want to buy these amazing purple strawberries, they are only $1 with $11 for shipping AND there are NO returns.

A BIT OF REAL INFORMATION

There ARE such things as purple strawberries, but they are not bright purple. They are more of a deep burgundy. No matter how much you wish the purple strawberries were a real thing, you must know that the beautiful purple berries featured on his page, are not real. Please don't fall for this scam.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.