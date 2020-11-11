Central Minnesota Stimulus Check Scams on the Rise

I opened my work email yesterday and found this message that looked completely legitimate:

_____________________________________________________________________

November 10, 2020

RE: CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS CHECKS

Kelly Cordes:

Our records indicate that you are qualified for receive the Coronavirus Stimulus Check. Please click on the link below to fill out the Coronavirus Stimulus request form. In order to be considered for approval, your form must be submitted by November 17, 2020.

CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS FORM

NOTE: The fastest and easiest way to receive this payment is through direct deposit to your checking/savings account. You can update your banking information by signing in to your user profile.

_____________________________________________________________________

HOW DO YOU SPOT A SCAM?

Scammers can be hard to figure out, as the scams can be very sophisticated. Here are some KEY words and other things you should watch out for.

STIMULUS CHECk?

Uses the words "Stimulus Check" or "Stimulus Payment." The official term is "Economic Impact Payment" . If it's official, these are the words that will be used.

ASKING FOR CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION

Uses email, a phone call, text or other social media avenue to verify your personal and banking information. The Scammers will often have a special noted area for you to speed up your payment, you can click and enter your personal information and banking information. Official government agencies will NEVER ask for your confidential information in this way. So don't fall for it.

FAKE STIMULUS CHECK MAILED TO YOU

Have you received a supposed "Stimulus Check" in the mail that doesn't seem to make sense for your income level? Some Scammers are sending out fake checks and then telling taxpayers to call a number or verify information online in order to cash it. If it sounds too good to be true...you can't wish it true. No matter hire dire your situation, don't fall for a scam like this. You can get in a ton of trouble cashing a fake check.

TAX REFUND SCAM