Minnesota Nice or Minnesota Ice? I often think about how much acts of kindness can change and improve our lives. I know so many wonderful people that are willing to open up their hearts to helping others when times are tough. It's difficult to put yourself in the shoes of someone else, but we can ALL try.

Evacuees from Afghanistan will be arriving soon. People that wanted a better life for themselves and their families in their homeland. Now threatened with torcher and death, forced to flee the only place they've ever lived, leaving everyone and everything they know behind them.

Soon we could have about 300 Evacuees from Afghanistan arriving here in Minnesota. As they arrive, it doesn't mean that they will be granted permanency here in the States...but while they are here, we can show them that we have a way of life that can be achieved. It's not perfect... but it's good.

For Minnesotans that don't know what they can do to assist these people, but want to, they can sign up HERE to receive information and updates on what's happening, and information on what they can do to help.

I love meeting people with different backgrounds, and different cultures. We all love our children, we all have our favorite recipes and favorite foods. Although looking outside ourselves can be a bit uncomfortable, approaching it in a positive way, can be so refreshing.

For more information about how you can help, you can go to the Minnesota Department of Human Services to learn more.

