Is Anyone Else Having Trouble At This Busy St Cloud Intersection?

RULE FOLLOWERS

I live close to St. Cloud Technical & Community College and fairly recently, there has been an addition of a "No Right Turn" signal light at that intersection.

Get our free mobile app

HOW DO I FIX THIS?

I've literally, on two separate occasions, been in my kitchen and heard a crash at that intersection. Both times I called 911 because it sounded like a horrible crash.

I'm guessing that the number of accidents at this intersection has a direct correlation with the new addition of the "No Right Turn" signal light that has been added. Although I appreciate the effort and hope that it has been reducing the number of overall accidents at this intersection, It's going to get me in trouble.

TIMING

I have an issue with "The Timing" of this light. Whenever I pull up to turn right at this intersection, I always look at the light first. I then look left...then right....then left...then right, then back at the light.

My problem is, the "No Right Turn" signal light always illuminates as I'm accelerating to turn...and I don't catch it until I'm already into the turn. This has happened to me three times. This morning, I realized that the timing of the change is a problem....for me anyway.

Maybe my reaction time is just slowing down as I get older, but three times, I've felt guilty because I've looked in all directions multiple times before taking the turn, and then as I'm in the turn, I see the light is on. Too late to stop.

Honestly, I'm not really sure what I can do about it. I can try harder? But I know it's going to happen again. As I think about all of the workings of that intersection, I'm sure the timing of the light is okay, but maybe, I need a yellow flashing light before it changes. It goes from literally being able to go to, it's too late, and I'm already gone.

WHAT CAN YOU DO?

I'm not exactly sure if this will make a difference or not, but you can contact the city of St. Cloud about the malfunctioning timing of traffic lights by calling 320.650.2900.

Any suggestions? Send them to me at kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.

The 5 Animals Most Likely to Cause Your Death in MN

10 Things All Minnesotans Can Relate to