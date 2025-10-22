Patti Gartland will soon have another job title to add to a long list of public service.

Starting November 21st, Gartland will become Interim Chair of the Metropolitan Airports Commission.

MAC oversees the operation of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) and six general aviation airports in the Twin Cities.

Gartland will serve as Interim MAC Chair until Governor Tim Walz appoints a permanent leader.

RICK KING / Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC)

That after long-time MAC Chair Rick King announced his decision to retire from the commission.

“It’s truly been an honor to hold multiple roles amplifying the tremendous work of the MAC that allows Minnesotans to travel the globe and drive economic growth across the state,” said Rick King.

“It’s been one of my most rewarding experiences, working with the absolute best staff who prioritize what’s best for our customers and business partners.”

PATTI GARTLAND / Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC)

In 2014, Governor Mark Dayton appointed Gartland to serve on the MAC board in one of the four seats representing Greater Minnesota.

Most recently she's served as vice-chairman of the board.

Gartland has decades of experience working in community and economic development in the St. Cloud metro area.

She's served as president of the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, as well as Sartell's City Administrator and St. Cloud's Planning Director.

She's also served on numerous state boards and commissions.