Integracare Clinic is Expanding Into Foley

FOLEY -- Integracare, currently based in Sartell, has bought the Foley Medical Center and the Foley Physical Rehab building.

Tanner Neubauer, Practice Administrator at Integracare, says the new clinic will provide the extra space the clinic needs.

“Our challenge up to this point has been physical space. We're into an expansion to remodel our basement and we'll be turning that into clinical space. Adding in the pieces in Foley will give us more space than we know what to do with at this point.”

In addition to the purchase of the Foley Medical Center, Integracare also bought the Foley Physical Rehab building and will be operating both businesses.

The expansion will more than double the size of the Integracare system.

“Our first 90 days are going to really assess the needs of the town. At this point, our plans are to look at how we can bring in some of those services like behavioral health, other specialty orthopedics, and potentially pharmacy diagnostic imaging. So no concrete plans have yet, but there will be expansion within that space.”

Integracare will take over the operation at the Foley clinic on May 3rd.

Get our free mobile app

Patients can continue to call the Foley Clinic (320-251-2600) to schedule an appointment in Foley.

This story is by WJON reporter Jeff McMahon.