Ice Castles Opens in New Brighton January 7th

These are photos from the exhibit in 2020, but it gives you an idea of what you can expect. It's in five different cities across the country, and New Brighton is one of them.

PHOTO: Laura Bradshaw

Right before the pandemic hit with all of the closures of 2020, we were able to check out this great event. It's back for 2022, and opening next weekend. The hours and dates will be subject to the weather. The past few years the exhibit has been in Stillwater, Excelsior, and New Brighton, which is where it is again this year. It's really very cool. When you think about the time it took to make all of those ice formations that are anything from rooms, to tunnels, to slides both for kids and adults, it's pretty awesome.

PHOTO: laura Bradshaw

If you do get chilly, there are a few firepits around to warm you up along with a concession stand with some hot drinks and sweet treats to enjoy. We definitely took advantage of the hot chocolate and hot lattes when we went two years ago.

PHOTO: Laura Bradshaw

There are even some fountains included in the ice formations. There are icicles grouped together with some LED lights that change periodically. It really gives it a cool vibe. And the simple fact that these all start with just a drip out of a faucet, to get this made adds to the awesomeness.

PHOTO: Laura Bradshaw

Check it out! You can get tickets at the door, but it's much easier to buy them ahead of time online, and also it's cheaper.

Here are some answers to frequently asked questions.

