Huskies Top Manitoba in Exhibition Game, Wolves Fall to Bucks

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team earned a home win over the University of Manitoba in an exhibition game Friday night, while the Gopher women's basketball team fell on the road against Maryland, the St. Cloud Norsemen dropped a close one in Aberdeen, and the Minnesota Timberwolves blew an 11-point first-half lead in Milwaukee. On Saturday, the Minnesota Wild will look to get back in the win column when they travel to St. Louis, the Gopher men's hockey team will play at Bemidji State, and the St. Cloud State basketball teams will host MSU-Moorhead.

RECAPS:

- The no. 4 SCSU men's hockey team topped Manitoba 5-2 in an exhibition showdown at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Friday. The Huskies outshot the Bisons 39-16 in the win. Five different players scored goals for St. Cloud. The Huskies remain at 14-4 overall and will host no. 2/3 University of Minnesota men's hockey team on January 7th.

- The Gophers fell behind early and could not recover, falling 107-85 to no. 16/17 Maryland. Diamond Miller led the Terrapins with 22 points, while Alanna Micheaux led Minnesota with 22 points and nine rebounds. The Gophers fall to 8-6 and 1-2 in the Big Ten. They will return home to host Ohio State (14-0) in another conference matchup on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

- The Norsemen lost to the Wings 3-2 in the shootout Friday night. Kade Peterson netted both goals for St. Cloud in the loss. Tomas Bolo made 26 saves and allowed two goals. The Norsemen fall to 12-12-1-2 and the Wings improve to 16-9-1-2. The teams will close out the series with game two at 7:15 p.m. Saturday night in Aberdeen.

- The Timberwolves stumbled in the second half, falling 123-114 to the Bucks on the road. Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 43 points for Milwaukee. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 30 points. The Wolves fall to 16-20 and will return home to host Detroit (9-29) on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

PREVIEWS:

- The Wild (20-13-2) will look to get back in the win column when they face the Blues (17-16-3) in St. Louis on Saturday. This is the first regular-season matchup between the teams this year. The two last faced in a pre-season game in October. Pre-game coverage starts at 4:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Gopher men's hockey team (15-5) will face Bemidji State (9-5-4) in a road exhibition game on Saturday. The Gophers are 20-2-1 all-time against the Beavers and have won the last two in a row. Puck-drop is set for 5:00 p.m.

- The SCSU men's basketball team (5-6) will host MSU-Moorhead (9-2) Saturday. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. St. Cloud trails the Dragons in the overall series 5-14 and has lost the last five including a 92-77 defeat back in February. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. at Halenbeck Hall.

- The SCSU women's basketball team (7-3) will also face the Dragons (6-3) at home Saturday. The Huskies lead the series 15-14 and won 60-49 back in February. The matchup is set to start at 1:00 p.m.

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years.