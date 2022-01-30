Huskies Tie UND, Gophers Split Series with Notre Dame

The St. Cloud Norsemen, Granite City Lumberjacks, and St. Cloud State women's basketball team all finished Saturday with wins, the SCSU men's hockey team tied with UND, the SCSU men's basketball team lost to SMSU after two extra quarters, and the Gopher men's hockey team fell to Notre Dame in OT. Meanwhile, the Gopher men's and women's basketball teams, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Minnesota Wild are gearing up for their Sunday matchups.

RECAPS:

- The Norsemen completed the weekend sweep with an 8-3 takedown of the Minot Minotauros. Blake Perbix led all scorers with two goals for St. Cloud. The Norsemen improve to 21-13 and will host the Bismarck Bobcats on Friday.

- The Lumberjacks beat the Alexandria Blizzard 6-2 to earn their 31st consecutive win on Saturday. Brett Reed led Granite City with two goals. The Lumberjacks improve to 35-1 and the Blizzard fall to 18-15-1. The teams will hit the ice again in Alexandria at 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

- The SCSU women's basketball team rolled to their fifth consecutive win by topping Southwest Minnesota State University 63-44. Nikki Kilboten led all scorers with 17 points and 10 rebounds for St. Cloud. Brehna Evans added 16 points, and Tori Wortz finished with 14. The Huskies improve to 16-3 and will host Northern State University on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

- The SCSU men's hockey team closed out the weekend series with a 3-3 tie with the University of North Dakota. Veeti Miettinen, Nick Perbix, and Micah Miller each found the back of the net for St. Cloud. The Huskies are now 14-7-1 overall and will travel to Denver on Friday.

- The SCSU men's basketball team fought through two overtime periods, before falling to SMSU 93-86. Anthony Roberts led all scorers with 28 points and 12 rebounds for St. Cloud. Caleb Donaldson added 24 points. The Huskies will host MSU-Mankato at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

-The Gopher men's hockey team fell 3-2 in OT to Notre Dame to earn the weekend series split. Ben Meyers and Bryce Brodzinski each netted one for Minnesota. The Gophers fall to 15-11 and will return home on Friday to host Michigan State.

PREVIEWS:

- The Gopher women's basketball team (9-12) is looking to snap their four-game slump when they host the 5-14 UW Badgers. The teams last met earlier this month and Minnesota came out on top 82-66. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m.

- The 11-6 Gopher men's basketball team is on the road to face Wisconsin (16-3). This is the first matchup between the two teams this season. Minnesota is 98-99 overall against the Badgers. Pre-game coverage tips off at 11:30 a.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Wild (26-10-3) will continue their road trip to New York with a game against the Islanders (15-15-6) on Sunday. The teams last met in November when Minnesota came out on top 5-2. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Timberwolves (24-25) will host the 30-20 Utah Jazz on Sunday night. The teams have met three other times this season with the Jazz taking all three matchups. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at Target Center.

