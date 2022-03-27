Huskies Sweep Doubleheader, Lumberjacks Advance to Title Game

The St. Cloud State University baseball team earned a doubleheader sweep over Wayne State, the St. Cloud Norsemen completed a weekend series sweep and secured a playoff berth, the Minnesota Wild came away with an overtime win, and the Granite City Lumberjacks edged out the Generals to advance to the championship round of the Fraser Cup on Saturday. On Sunday, the Gopher men's hockey team will face Western Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the Timberwolves will travel to Boston, and the SCTCC baseball team will take on Minnesota West Community and Technical College.

RECAPS:

- The SCSU baseball team extended their win streak to three games with a doubleheader sweep of Wayne State College on Saturday. St. Cloud dominated, earning a 4-1 win in game one followed by an 11-0 shutout in game two. John Nett led the Huskies with four runs on the day. Riley Ahern threw seven strikeouts and allowed five hits and one run in game one. In game two, Jack Habeck threw six strikeouts and allowed only one hit. The Huskies improve to 12-9 and the Wildcats fall to 11-9. The teams will conclude the series on Sunday with game three in Nebraska. First pitch is set for 12:00 p.m.

- The Norsemen completed a weekend sweep of the Bismarck Bobcats on Saturday with a 4-3 shootout win, and have clinched a playoff berth for the first time since relocating to St. Cloud. Ethan Benz, Leo Gruba, and Max Strand each netted a goal for St. Cloud. The Norsemen improve to 34-15-2-1 and will hit the road on Wednesday to face the North Iowa Bulls at 6:30 p.m.

- The Wild notched their fifth straight win with a 3-2 OT win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Kirill Kaprizov lit the lamp twice for Minnesota. The Wild improve to 39-20-4 and will host the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 4:45 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Lumberjacks never trailed in the 4-3 win over the Northeast Generals in the Fraser Cup semifinals. Hayden Walters led all scorers with two goals for Granite City. Quentin Sigurdson made 30 saves and allowed three goals in the win. The Lumberjacks will face Rochester in the title game at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. The Grizzlies upset the Helena Bighorns 4-1 on Friday. This is the second straight trip to the title game for Rochester and they are looking for their first championship win. Granite City is a three-time champ with titles in 2012, 2015, and 2017.

PREVIEWS:

- The Gophers (25-12) will take on Western Michigan University (26-11-1) in the NCAA Regional Finals on Sunday. Minnesota is 0-1 all-time against the Broncos, but leads the league with 57 NCAA Tournament game wins. Puck-drop is set for 3:00 p.m.

- The Cyclones (4-3) will visit Minnesota West Community and Technical College for a single game on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m.

- The Timberwolves (43-32) will face the Celtics (46-28) in Boston on Sunday. Minnesota currently sits in seventh place in the Western Conference, while Boston is in third in the Eastern Conference. The Timberwolves squeaked past the Celtics for a 108-103 win back in December. Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m.

Minnesota Twins Top Prospects Entering 2022