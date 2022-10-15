Huskies Stay Undefeated, Wolves and Lumberjacks Come Up Short

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team kept their undefeated streak alive, while the Granite City Lumberjacks suffered their first loss of the young season and the Minnesota Timberwolves came up short in their final preseason matchup on Friday. On Saturday the University of Minnesota, North Dakota State University, and St. John's University football teams will return to the field, while the Wild look to get their first win and the College of St. Benedict hockey team will play their first exhibition game of the season against Bethel.

RECAPS:

- The Huskies kept their streak alive with a 5-1 win over Wisconsin on the road Friday. Dylan Anhorn, Spencer Meier, Grant Ahcan, Grant Cruikshank, and Cooper Wylie each lit the lamp for St. Cloud. The Huskies improve to 3-0 and will close out the series with the Badgers on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

- The Lumberjacks lost their first game of the season 4-3 in the shootout to Mason City. Joe Greniuk, Finnigan Greeley, and Brett Robinson each netted one for Granite City. The Lumberjacks fall to 7-0-0-1 and will play game two against the Toros on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

- The Timberwolves fell to Brooklyn 112-102 at Target Center on Friday. The Nets opened up a 16-point lead in the first half. Minnesota was unable to close the gap late, despite outscoring the visitors in each of the final two quarters. Kyrie Irving led all scorers with 26 points for Brooklyn. D'Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 17 points and six assists. The Wolves finish the preseason 4-1. They will open the regular season on Wednesday when they host Oklahoma City at 7:00 p.m.

PREVIEWS:

- The Wild (0-1) will look to earn their first regular season win when they host the Kings (0-2) on Saturday. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Gophers (4-1) will look to rebound from their homecoming loss to Purdue when they visit Illinois (5-1) on Saturday. Minnesota should be well rested from their bye week when they take on the Illini. The Gophers lead the series 40-31-1 but lost last season's matchup 14-6. Pre-game coverage begins at 9:00 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Bison (5-1) will return home to host SDSU (5-1) on Saturday. The Bison lead the series 63-44-5. The Jackrabbits won the last matchup 27-19. Pre-game coverage starts at 2:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Johnnies (4-1) will look to stay hot when they visit St. Olaf (3-2) on Saturday. St. John's leads the overall series 39-8-1. Last season, SJU shut out the Oles for a 56-0 win. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. in Northfield.

- The Bennies will open up the season with a scrimmage against Bethel on Saturday. St. Ben's trails in the series 15-26-5 overall. The action gets underway at 1:00 p.m.

MORE: See 30 toys that every '90s kid wanted