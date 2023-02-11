Huskies Snap Losing Streak, No. 1 Gophers Rout Wisconsin

The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team snapped a seven-game losing streak, the Gopher men's hockey team topped the Badgers, and the Granite City Lumberjacks and St. Cloud Norsemen opened up their weekend series' with wins on Friday. The SCSU women's hockey team, Gopher women's hockey team, and SJU hockey team all earned ties, while the SCSU women's basketball team, CSB hockey team, and Minnesota Timberwolves all fell to the losing column. On Saturday, the St. Cloud State baseball team will play a doubleheader against Arkansas Monticello, the SCSU softball team will take the field for their first two games of the season, the SJU and CSB basketball teams will host St. Mary's, the Gopher women's basketball team will host Wisconsin, and the Minnesota Wild will take on New Jersey.

RECAPS:

- The no. 1 Gopher men's hockey team topped Wisconsin 4-1 on the road Friday. Minnesota scored in every period, pushing out to a 4-0 lead before the Badgers found the back of the net in the third to avoid the shutout. Bryce Brodzinski led the Gophers with two goals. Justen Close made 36 saves and allowed one goal. The Gophers improve to 21-7-1 and will finish the series against the Badgers (10-19) at 5:00 p.m. in Madison on Saturday.

- The SCSU men's basketball team held on for a close 107-105 win over Minot State in overtime at home Friday night. After falling behind 36-33 in the first half, the Huskies rallied to tie things up 89-89 at the end of regulation. Matthew Willert led all scorers with 32 points for St. Cloud and Luke Taylor added 26. The Huskies improve to 8-16 with their first win in nearly a month. St. Cloud will look to keep the momentum going when they host UMary at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

- The Lumberjacks kicked off the weekend with a 7-2 win over Willmar at home Friday. Willmar scored first, but Granite City rallied to take the lead 2-1. The WarHawks tied it up in the second before the Lumberjacks responded with five unanswered goals. Granite City outshot the WarHawks 44-27 in the win. Coby Weber led all scorers with two goals for the Lumberjacks. The Jacks improve to 34-3-0-1 and the WarHawks fall to 15-21-2-0. The teams will travel to Willmar to close out the home-and-home series on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7:10 p.m.

- The Norsemen came away with a close 5-4 divisional win in OT in Bismarck to open the weekend. Anthony Ruklic, Andrew Clarke, Tyler Dysart, and Kade Peterson each scored for St. Cloud in regulation, while Nik Hong lit the lamp early in the extra period to give the visitors the win. The Norsemen improve to 20-16-2-3 and have moved up into third place in the Central Division. The Bobcats fall to 18-17-4-2 and will host St. Cloud in game two at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday night.

- The no. 12 SCSU women's hockey team tied no. 7 UMD 1-1 on the road. Emma Gentry scored the lone goal for St. Cloud. JoJo Chobak continued her strong season with another dominant performance in the net, finishing with 43 saves and one goal allowed. UMD outshot SCSU 44-21 in the matchup. The Huskies are now 16-15-1 and the Bulldogs are 20-8-3. The teams will close out the series in Duluth at 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

- The no. 3 Gopher women's hockey team tied no. 8 Wisconsin 2-2 to open the series on Friday. Abbey Murphy and Taylor Heise each scored a goal for Minnesota. Skylar Vetter made 28 saves and gave up two goals. The Gophers are now 23-4-3 and will look to put the Badgers away in game two at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

- The SJU hockey team tied St. Olaf 2-2 at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Friday. The Oles took a 2-0 lead through the first two periods before St. John's came from behind with two goals in the third to tie it up. Jack Olsen scored both goals for SJU. The Johnnies are now 12-9-3, 8-5-2 MIAC and will travel to Northfield on Saturday to close out the series with the Oles (11-9-2). The matchup also marks the final regular season game for St. John's. Puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m.

- The SCSU women's basketball team dropped their third straight game in a close 60-58 loss at the hands of Minot State. St. Cloud trailed 32-18 at the break and closed the gap to 41-30 in the third. The Huskies rallied behind a 28-point performance in the fourth quarter to tie the game 58-58 before a last-second buzzer-beater by the Beavers secured the win. Jada Eggebrecht led SCSU with 22 points in the loss. Katrina Theis added 14 points. The Huskies fall to 15-8 and will look to rebound when they host UMary on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.

- The CSB hockey team fell to St. Olaf 3-2 in overtime on Friday. St. Ben's took an early 2-0 lead and then surrendered two goals to St. Olaf in regulation and one more in the extra period. Emily Lemker and Aurora Opsahl each lit the lamp once for CSB. The Bennies fall to 12-10 and will return home to host the Oles (14-6-2) in game two on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m.

- The Timberwolves fell 128-107 on the road to the Grizzlies on Friday. Ja Morant led all scorers with 32 points for Memphis, while Jaylen Nowell led Minnesota with 21 points. The Wolves drop to 30-29 and will head to Dallas for a showdown against the Mavs on Monday. Pre-game coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

PREVIEWS:

- The SCSU baseball team (2-2) will face Arkansas Monticello in game one of a four game series on Saturday. This will be the first matchup between the schools in program history. First pitch is set for 2:00 p.m.

- The SCSU softball team will take the field for the first time this season at the Kelly Laas Invitational this weekend. The action starts at 10:00 a.m. inside the Husky Dome as St. Cloud faces UMary. That matchup will be followed by a 12:30 p.m. showdown against Bemidji State.

- The SJU basketball team (13-9, 10-7 MIAC) will host St. Mary's (14-8, 10-7 MIAC) in their second-to-last home game of the regular season on Saturday. The Cardinals topped the Johnnies 69-57 in Winona in January. The action begins at 1:00 p.m. in Collegeville.

- The CSB basketball team (15-7, 12-7 MIAC) will also host St. Mary's (8-14, 7-12) Saturday. The Bennies lead the series 57-18 and beat the Cardinals 65-58 in Winona back in January. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m.

- The Gopher women's basketball team (9-15, 2-11 B1G) will look to snap a five-game losing streak when they host Wisconsin (7-18, 2-11 B1G). The Gophers fell to the Badgers 81-77 in Madison back in January. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. at Williams Arena.

- The Wild (27-20-4) will host New Jersey (34-13-4) Saturday night. Minnesota has dropped their last three games, while the Devils are on a three-game winning streak. This is the first matchup between the two teams this season. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

8 Apps Minnesota Enjoys More than Watching the Super Bowl Apps or food we enjoy in Minnesota when watching football and more specifically during the Super Bowl