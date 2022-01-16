Huskies Outlast Winona, Timberwolves Prep for Golden State

The St. Cloud State women's basketball team got back in the win column, and the Granite City Lumberjacks and St. Cloud Norsemen both came out on top on Saturday. The Gopher men's hockey team, Gopher women's basketball team, and St. Cloud State men's basketball team each came up short in their matchups. On Sunday, the Gopher men's basketball team will host Iowa, and the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Golden State Warriors.

RECAPS:

- The SCSU women's basketball team held on to beat Winona 69-60 on Saturday. St. Cloud had three scorers in double digits. Erin Navratil netted 13, and Tori Wortz and Katrina Theis each added 10. The Huskies improve to 12-3 and will visit Wayne State College on Friday.

- The Lumberjacks topped the Blizzard 5-2 to sweep the weekend series. Zak Kennet led the way for Granite City with two goals. Xander Roberts made 19 saves and allowed two goals. The Lumberjacks improve to 30-1 and will travel to Willmar on Sunday to face the 19-11-1 WarHawks.

- The Norsemen held off a late push from the Bruins to win 5-4 and end the weekend with a series split. Blake Mesenburg led all scorers with three goals for St. Cloud. The Norsemen improve to 16-13. They will travel to Minot on Friday to face the Minotauros.

- The Gopher men's hockey team fell 3-2 in the weekend series finale to earn a split with Alaska. The Nanooks got on the board early to take the lead. A late rally in the third was not enough to lift the Gophers to victory. Blake McLaughlin and Chaz Lucius each netted one for Minnesota. The Gophers fall to 13-9 and will host Michigan on Friday.

- The Gopher women's basketball team fell to Ohio State 83-75. After nearly tying the game at the half, the Gophers struggled in the third and were unable to climb all the way back in the fourth. Jacy Sheldon led all scorers with 32 points for the Buckeyes. Sara Scalia led Minnesota with 23. The Gophers fall to 9-9 and host Iowa on Thursday. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30 on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The SCSU men's basketball team dropped their second straight game on the road in Winona on Saturday. The Warriors blew out the Huskies 94-72. Alec Rosner led all scorers with 34 points for Winona. Matthew Willert led the Huskies with 24 points and 10 rebounds. The Huskies fall to 8-8 and will travel to Wayne State College on Friday.

PREVIEWS:

- The Timberwolves (20-22) are gearing up to host the Warriors (31-11) on Sunday night. Minnesota has won three of their last five and Golden State has won two of their last five. The teams last faced in November, when the Warriors walked away with a 123-110 win. Pre-game tips off at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Gopher men's basketball team will look to snap a three-game losing streak when they face the visiting Hawkeyes. Minnesota is 10-4 overall, while Iowa boasts a 12-4 record. The Gophers currently lead the overall matchup record 102-91. Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

