Huskies Await NCAA Tourney Fate After Loss To UMD

The University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs beat the SCSU women's basketball team 67-55 Sunday afternoon in the NSIC Tournament championship game in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The loss drops the Huskies to 12-5 overall this season and places their fate in the hands of the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

The Huskies won a pair of thrillers against Minnesota State-Mankato and Augustana in the first two rounds of the tourney before coming up a few buckets short against UMD. SCSU was the defending NSIC Tournament champion after winning it all in 2020 but they did not get a chance to compete in the NCAA Tournament, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Bulldogs held a small lead after the first quarter but grew the advantage to as many as 19 points in the second on their way to building a 37-21 lead heading into the locker room for halftime.

SCSU cut the UMD lead to nine with just over three minutes remaining in the game, but turnovers bit the Huskies as UMD pulled away again late.

Tori Wortz led the Huskies with 19 points and Nikki Kilboten added 12 in the loss. Ann Simonet led the Bulldogs with 17.

SCSU will learn its postseason fate during the NCAA Selection Show on Sunday night. The Above The Rim SCSU Coaches' Show is slated to air Monday night on AM 1390 Granite City Sports from 6-7 p.m.

