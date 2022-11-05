Huskies and Gophers Open Weekend with Wins, Johnnies Iced by UWEC

The University of Minnesota and St. Cloud State University men's hockey teams, the Granite City Lumberjacks, and the St. Cloud Norsemen all opened up their weekend series' with wins, while the St. John's and St. Ben's hockey teams fell in the first frame, and the Minnesota Timberwolves came up short against Milwaukee on Friday. On Saturday, the Gopher, Bison, and Johnnies football teams will look to keep their streaks alive.

RECAPS:

- The no. 3 Gophers beat no. 12 Notre Dame 4-1 to open the weekend series on Friday night. Jimmy Snuggerud led all scorers with two goals for Minnesota. Justin Janicke scored the lone goal for the Fighting Irish in the third to avoid the shutout. The Gophers improve to 6-3 and Notre Dame falls to 4-3-2. The teams will meet for game two on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

- The no. 4 Huskies topped no. 2 Denver 4-3 in OT to start the weekend. Four different players scored for St. Cloud. Jaxon Castor made 24 saves and allowed 3 goals. The Huskies improve to 8-1 and Denver falls to 6-3. The teams will play game two in Colorado at 7:00 p.m. Saturday night.

- The Lumberjacks routed the Loons 5-1 on Friday. Hayden Johnson led the way with two goals for Granite City. The Lumberjacks improve to 14-0-0-1. They will face New Ulm (4-8-2-1) on the road at 7:10 p.m. Saturday night.

- The Norsemen got their weekend off to a good start with a 5-3 win over Bismarck at home Friday. Five different players scored for St. Cloud. The Norsemen improve to 7-7-0-1 and the Bobcats fall to 5-8-1-1. The teams will meet again Saturday night in St. Cloud for game two. Puck-drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

- The Johnnies fell 3-4 in overtime to UW-Eau Claire on Friday night. Nick Michel led the way for SJU, netting two goals in the loss. John Howe made 32 saves and allowed four goals. The Johnnies fall to 1-1. On Saturday they will face Northland College at 3:00 p.m.

- The Bennies started their weekend with a 2-3 loss to Concordia University-Wisconsin Friday. Chloe Lewis and Aurora Opsahl each lit the lamp once for St. Ben's. The Bennies fall to 0-3 and will have another shot at their first win of the season when they face the Falcons in game two on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

- The Timberwolves were unable to overcome an early deficit in Friday's 102-115 loss to the Bucks. Jrue Holiday led all scorers with 29 points for Milwaukee. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 24 points. The Wolves fall to 4-5 and will host the Rockets on Saturday night. Pre-game coverage tips off at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

PREVIEWS:

- The Gophers will look to keep rolling when they visit Nebraska on Saturday. Minnesota leads the overall series 35-25-2 and beat the Cornhuskers 30-23 last season. Pre-game coverage kicks off at 9:00 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Bison (6-2) will visit Western Illinois (0-8) on Saturday afternoon. NDSU leads the all-time series 9-2 and has won the last seven matchups. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Johnnies (7-1) will host Carleton College (6-2) on Saturday. St. John's is a perfect 38-0 against the Knights since 1983. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. in Collegeville.

