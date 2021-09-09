THIS IS NO JOKE

I just happened to catch this as I was getting ready to shut things down for the evening, but I just couldn't pass up the opportunity to tell you about it. Do you know someone who flies Southwest Airlines? You might want to let them know about today's deal.

Southwest Airlines is giving away 2 months worth of Companion Passes for anyone who books a flight with them before 11:59 Central Standard Time tonight, September 9th, 2021.

To get in on this deal, YOU NEED TO BOOK YOUR FLIGHT BEFORE MIDNIGHT! You just need to register, enter your Rapid Rewards number, and then book one round trip flight, or two one way flights, and the flight needs to be before November 18th 2021. This is good for domestic flights or internationally! See why I wanted to tell you about it?

Now I don't fly that much anymore...but in my past, there were plenty of times when I needed a flight same week, and if you are a frequent flyer anyway, or are planning on heading south for the winter? This might save you some money.

Usually you have to earn credit points by flying to get a Companion Pass, but because of lower demand, they are trying to get some people back in the sky, so if you were planning on flying anyway, you might want to jump on this deal.

Once you get your promotional pass, your Companion can travel with you from January 6th 2022 to February 28, 2022. If you ask me, that's plenty of time to make a plan.

So go for it! Let me know if you decide to take the deal! And then make plans to get out of Minnesota's bitter cold just in time for our coldest months! Book your flight by clicking HERE before 11:59 pm tonight. Good luck.

