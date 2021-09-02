Hunters; Shotgun Shells Are Hard to Find

Early season goose and teal hunting opens Saturday in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says ammunition supplies are still a problem for hunters. Schmitt suggests to hunters that if they see the shells they plan on using for this fall which includes deer hunting to grab those. Schmitt says most locations selling ammunition have a shortage so if you find what you'd be using to not hesitate to buy them because he anticipates the shortage to last quite awhile longer.

With the cooler temperatures lately in Minnesota Glen Schmitt says walleye fishing has been really good. He says the water temperatures are cooling which will increase fish activity at more times of day other than the early morning and evening hours. Schmitt still suggests fishing early and late to have the most success. He says most of the lakes locally have cleared up a bit with the recent rain fall and water levels have rose slightly. Schmitt says with continued rain and cooler temperatures the fishing will only improve at different times of day.

The rain we saw last weekend only made a dent into the drought like conditions we've been dealing with in Central Minnesota. Glen says unless conditions change dramatically within the next 3 weeks he expects more and more ducks to relocate to lakes as opposed to smaller watering holes that have been adversely affected by the drought.

Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joins me every Thursday at 8:40 a.m. on WJON. Hear this week's conversation below.