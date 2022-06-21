Recently, news broke that Strangers Things star Joe Keery would be coming to Jordan, Minnesota to film a new movie he was part of. This project is titled Marmalade, and has been referred to as "a low-budget action movie."

My friend Angelica lives in Jordan, and on Monday film crews were hard at work in her town. She ventured out to get a better look at the action and shared the photos on Facebook.

What a HOT day to be watching a film being made. I got a kick out of the young gals screaming for JoeKeery. While another mom and I were chit chatting. LOL. Some people drove from Shakopee, Chaska, Prior Lake and even Mankato to check out the filming of Marmalade.

Angelica shared that she went for a run and workout outside, and it was a warm day to be outside in general, much less standing around to watch a movie get made.

She talked to a few people and heard that filming for the movie also happened in Henderson over the weekend, and on Tuesday the plan was to film in the trailer park in Jordan.

Check out more photos that Angelica took of the filming process below.

Hundreds Head to Jordan, MN to Watch New Movie Be Filmed

