Filming Began On MN Written ‘Murder Mystery’ This Week In St. Paul
If you are heading to the Twin Cities this weekend you might want to keep your head on a swivel. Two actors with Minnesota ties are filming a murder mystery this week in St. Paul, and it's based on a Minnesota-written book. One of the actors even took time to post to social media about filming back in Minnesota.
So thrilled to be making a film back in my hometown surrounded by family. A first for me. A lot of good folks put in years of work to get a tax credit to bring productions to MN. The 'Sota is absolutely loaded with talent and promise. So inspiring. Looking forward to sharing this one with you all.
In-town filming for what is being called "Unholy Communion", was Vincent Kartheiser and Adam Bartley. Filming began on Monday according to both the Pioneer Press and Minnesota Film & TV on social media.
The book, 'Unholy Communion' is a fictional tale about a Washington County investigator dealing with the 'horrific' murder of a retired priest. You can read the full description by heading here.
Based on what I read of the description this might be a pretty good movie, and it would be a nice change to recognize a few places that were filmed.
