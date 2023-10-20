How to Dispose of Your Massive Old S*x Toy Responsibly

Sometimes doom scrolling pays off.

While perusing Reddit for...reasons...I happened upon a fascinating question that I didn't know the answer to.

Reddit user u/LabialTreeHug (OUTSTANDING!) asked: "...what does one do with a vibrator at the end of its life?"

First, the funny replies:

jack-e-w: "The only responsible action is a proper Viking funeral. If you need help fashioning a floating vessel and bow with burning arrows, please don’t hesitate to reach out. It would be an honor to assist in the proper display of respect to one of our fallen true heroes."

Donny_Dont_18: "Just sell it for twice what you bought it for to some weirdo on the internet (I am not that weirdo)" << sure, Donny

HelicopterOwn3511: "...hang it on your bumper hitch. Just like the [truck nuts] that hang from the bumper hitch."

Finally, the serious(-ish):

Several users suggested just bringing it as-is to an electronics recycling place (after washing it). Others suggested digging out the battery (OP mentioned that the toy-in-question has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery) by whatever means necessary, then bringing each part (the battery and the...toy) to the proper recycling place.

So if you need to make room for more toys, do consider recycling instead of throwing that once(or twice or many times)-loved companion in the garbage.

LabialTreeHug ended her post with, "I'm horny for the environment!" I'm sure that The Lorax approves.

H/T: Reddit

