How Rare Are 100 Degrees Days in St. Cloud?

ST. CLOUD -- The forecast is calling for us to get close to 100 degrees here in St. Cloud Monday.

If we hit triple digits it would be a rare feat for us. St. Cloud averages less than one day in the 100s each year.

The last time St. Cloud had a 100-degree temperature was back in 2011, and before that, there was one day in 2006.

The top three years for 100-degree days in St. Cloud are 1931 with 11, 1936 with 10, and 1988 with seven.

As for 90-degree days, St. Cloud averages just over 11. Last year you likely remember we had 20 90-degree days in St. Cloud.

So far this summer we've had two days in the 90s (last Tuesday and yesterday (Sunday).