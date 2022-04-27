How Does Minnesota Rank For Powerball Jackpot Winners?

With the current Powerball jackpot approaching almost a half of billion dollars, it's Powerball fever for a lot of people. I realize the odds are astronomical, so I rationalize buying a ticket by telling myself I'm renting hope for a couple of days. It does tend to lift my spirits.

Get our free mobile app

Powerball is currently played in 44 states, as well as, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Until recently, the drawings for Powerball were held on Wednesday & Saturday nights. A few months ago, Powerball added an additional drawing on Mondays.

Powerball prizes start at $40 million and the largest Powerball jackpot was a whopping $1.58 billion dollars. That's a nice chunk of cash in anyone's book.

So I was wondering last night what state has had the most Powerball winners and just where did Minnesota land in the rankings.

Believe it or not, all but four participating states and the U.S. Virgin Islands have had at least one jackpot winner. The "unlucky" states are Maine, North Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming. Not one jackpot winner, so far, in these 4 states.

The state with the most jackpot winners is Indiana with 39 jackpot winners, so far. Missouri is second with 31 jackpot winners. Minnesota comes in 3rd and makes up about 6% of jackpot winners with 22 lucky winners.

Here's the breakdown of the top 10 jackpot winning states according to worldpopulationreview.com;

1) Indiana (39)

2) Missouri (31)

3) Minnesota (22)

4) Kentucky (18)

5) Pennsylvania ((18)

6) Louisiana (17)

7) Wisconsin (17)

8) Arizona (13)

9) Florida (13

10) Kansas (11)

If you are playing the Powerball tonight, good luck and share the wealth! What would you do with hundreds of millions of dollars?

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist