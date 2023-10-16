Holly Ball Offering A Wonderful Gift For Volunteering Your Time

IT'S ALMOST HOLLY BALL TIME!

Have you always wanted to attend Holly Ball but maybe just didn't have the extra cash to purchase tickets to the event? Holly Ball 2023 is doing something extraordinary this year, for those people who love to volunteer for great causes. A great way to attend the entertainment portion of Hollyball 2023 is to become a Hollyball Volunteer!

MAKING A DIFFERENCE

For the past 47 years, Holly Ball has raised over $11 million to serve patient needs for CentraCare Hospice and Cancer Care as well as the Central Minnesota Child Advocacy Center. The funds help supplement the 'extras' when they are not covered by insurance. These programs are so important to our fellow community members when it comes to their treatments and recovery. Some of those incredible services include:

Acupuncture to relieve pain and ease common side effects of cancer treatments

Art Therapy for self-exploration and healing

An enhancement program for a personalized wig fitting, hats, skincare and makeup tips

Massage Therapy or Healing Touch to promote relaxation and reduce stress

Music Therapy promotes self-expression, symptom management, and relaxation through personalized music experiences

Scalp Cooling to reduce hair loss during chemotherapy

Yoga and QiGong to help boost energy and manage side effects

Volunteering to help with Holly Ball means that you are volunteering to help make sure people in our community are provided with the programs and services they truly need to get better.

Christmas Gift Thinkstock loading...

A SPECIAL GIFT FOR YOUR VALUABLE TIME

Being a volunteer at Holly Ball 23 comes with a huge advantage this year! As a volunteer this year, you will receive a complimentary ticket to the entertainment portion of Holly Ball beginning at 8 p.m., along with a buffet dinner meal, and a unique Holly Ball T-Shirt! Wow!

The Holly Ball committee is asking that you volunteer at least 8 hours of your time toward this incredible cause. You can schedule to volunteer to assist in the warehouse, and/or help with set up and tear down of Holly Ball.

SIGN UP TO BECOME A HOLLY BALL VOLUNTEER TODAY!

Also, Complimentary meals and beverages will be available throughout Holly Ball setup and takedown for you to enjoy. Parking and additional information will be sent out in advance.

If you would like to sign up to be a volunteer, simply click HERE now.

If you would like to learn more about Holly Ball, click HERE.

