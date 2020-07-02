Holiday Brings Changes to St. Cloud’s Garbage/Recycling Pickup

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud residents will see some changes to their garbage and recycling schedule Friday.

The Public Works Department says the green route garbage and recycling pickup will be picked up on Monday due to the 4th of July Holiday.

In addition, St. Cloud's yard waste pickup is canceled for Monday.

As for the city's compost site, St. Cloud Public Works says the site will be closed Saturday and reopen at noon on Monday.

If you have any questions about the changes you can call Public Works at 320-650-2900.