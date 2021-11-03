Historical Society Announces Limited November Hours

LITTLE FALLS -- A central Minnesota historical site will be reopening in a limited capacity this month.

The Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum in Little Falls will be open by appointment only for researchers during November. The museum was temporarily closed in October to install a new HVAC system which helps protect the artifacts stored and displayed there.

The Morrison County Historical Society says the project is still underway, but the public will be able to view exhibits on the 23rd and 24th from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Masks are required for all visitors.

