Highest Wind Gusts in Central Minnesota on Friday

UNDATED -- There were some very strong wind gusts throughout central Minnesota on Friday.

The National Weather Service has put together a list of some of the top gusts.

Hanley Falls- 58 mph

St. James - 58 mph

New Ulm - 56 mph

Redwood Falls - 56 mph

Brooklyn Center - 55 mph

Clearwater - 54 mph

St. Cloud - 52 mph

Alexandria - 52 mph

Madelia - 52 mph

Glenwood - 51 mph

Elk River - 51 mph

Coon Rapids - 50 mph

Earlier this week, the National Weather Service put together a report about how Minnesota and the Upper Midwest have been trending with much more windy weather over the past several years.