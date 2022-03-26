Highest Wind Gusts in Central Minnesota on Friday

Highest Wind Gusts in Central Minnesota on Friday

UNDATED -- There were some very strong wind gusts throughout central Minnesota on Friday.

The National Weather Service has put together a list of some of the top gusts.

Hanley Falls- 58 mph
St. James - 58 mph
New Ulm - 56 mph
Redwood Falls - 56 mph
Brooklyn Center - 55 mph
Clearwater - 54 mph
St. Cloud - 52 mph
Alexandria - 52 mph
Madelia - 52 mph
Glenwood - 51 mph
Elk River - 51 mph
Coon Rapids - 50 mph

Earlier this week, the National Weather Service put together a report about how Minnesota and the Upper Midwest have been trending with much more windy weather over the past several years.

