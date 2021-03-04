High School Tournament Spectators Limited to 250 People

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota State High School League says crowds at most tournament games and events this month and next will be limited to 250 people.

League Executive Director Erich Martens says it's hoped that one, maybe two, family members of each athlete can attend. Each team will receive a limited number of tickets.

The general public will not have access to tickets.

Martens says about 45 schools will be required to hold state tournament quarterfinals in basketball and wrestling, rounds that have previously been held at Target Center, Xcel Energy and University of Minnesota venues.

