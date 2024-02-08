High School Sports Schedule Thursday February 8
Boys Hockey:
Cloquet-Esko-Carleton at Sartell-St. Stephen
St. Cloud at Alexandria
Fergus Falls at River Lakes
Northern Edge at Becker-Big Lake
Little Falls at Detroit Lakes
Boys Basketball:
Tech at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Fergus Falls at Sartell-St. Stephen
Brainerd at Apollo
Cathedral at Little Falls
Milaca at Foley
Albany at Pequot Lakes
Mora at Pierz
Benson at Sauk Centre
Melrose at Litchfield
Royalton at Paynesville
Girls Basketball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Waconia
Melrose at Cathedral
Milaca at Albany
St. John's Prep at St. Cloud Christian
Royalton at Paynesville
Maple Lake at Kimball
ACGC at Holdingford
Eden Valley-Watkins at BBE