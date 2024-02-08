High School Sports Schedule Thursday February 8

High School Sports Schedule Thursday February 8

photo - Jay Caldwell

Boys Hockey:
Cloquet-Esko-Carleton at Sartell-St. Stephen
St. Cloud at Alexandria
Fergus Falls at River Lakes
Northern Edge at Becker-Big Lake
Little Falls at Detroit Lakes

Boys Basketball:
Tech at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Fergus Falls at Sartell-St. Stephen
Brainerd at Apollo
Cathedral at Little Falls
Milaca at Foley
Albany at Pequot Lakes
Mora at Pierz
Benson at Sauk Centre
Melrose at Litchfield
Royalton at Paynesville

Get our free mobile app

Girls Basketball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Waconia
Melrose at Cathedral
Milaca at Albany
St. John's Prep at St. Cloud Christian
Royalton at Paynesville
Maple Lake at Kimball
ACGC at Holdingford
Eden Valley-Watkins at BBE

 

Come Visit Albany, MN With Us in Pictures

Filed Under: High School Sports
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, high school sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON