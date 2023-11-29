High School Sports Results Tuesday November 28
Boys Hockey:
Cathedral 4, Providence Academy 3
Hutchinson 4, River Lakes 3
Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Becker-Big Lake 5
Girls Hockey:
Buffalo 2, St. Cloud Crush 1
Moorhead 9, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 0
River Lakes 3, Hutchinson 0
Get our free mobile app
Girls Basketball:
Sauk Centre 75, Cathedral 34
(Cierra Kortan led all scorers with 27 points for Sauk Centre. Ellie Voth had 11 points for Cathedral).
Sartell-St. Stephen 57, Moorhead 40
Holdingford 79, St. Cloud Crush 24
ROCORI 39, Kimball 34
Sauk Rapids-Rice 57, North Branch 47
Albany 75, Royalton 36
Eden Valley-Watkins 60 HLWW 22
BBE 53, Melrose 42
Little Falls 56, Big Lake 26
Rockford 45, Maple Lake 28