High School Sports Results Tuesday November 28

Boys Hockey:

Cathedral 4, Providence Academy 3

Hutchinson 4, River Lakes 3

Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Becker-Big Lake 5

Girls Hockey:

Buffalo 2, St. Cloud Crush 1

Moorhead 9, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 0

River Lakes 3, Hutchinson 0

Girls Basketball:

Sauk Centre 75, Cathedral 34

(Cierra Kortan led all scorers with 27 points for Sauk Centre. Ellie Voth had 11 points for Cathedral).

Sartell-St. Stephen 57, Moorhead 40

Holdingford 79, St. Cloud Crush 24

ROCORI 39, Kimball 34

Sauk Rapids-Rice 57, North Branch 47

Albany 75, Royalton 36

Eden Valley-Watkins 60 HLWW 22

BBE 53, Melrose 42

Little Falls 56, Big Lake 26

Rockford 45, Maple Lake 28