High School Sports Results Tuesday January 16
Boys Hockey:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Mora-Milaca 4 (overtime tie)
Moorhead 7, St. Cloud Crush 1
River Lakes 5, Prairie Center 2
Girls Hockey:
St. Cloud Crush 3, River Lakes 3 (overtime tie)
(Molly Burkstrand and Lauren Juncewski each scored a goal and added an assist for St. Cloud. Jenny Amundson scored the other St. Cloud goal. Abby Stevens with 35 saves in net for the Crush. For the River Lakes Stars, Abby Storms had 2 goals while Sophia Hess had a goal and 2 assists. Natalie Kayser with 27 saves in net. Next up for the Crush is hosting #7AA Centennial/Spring Lake Park on Saturday January 20th at 2 pm at the MAC. The Stars will host Pine City on Friday January 19th at 7:15 at River Lakes Civic Arena.)
Brainerd-Little Falls 2, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 0
Boys Basketball:
Tech 87, ROCORI 78
Apollo 82, Willmar 66
Brainerd 73, Sartell-St. Stephen 50
Foley 69, Cathedral 60
Browerville 90, St. John's Prep 53
Albany 79, Pierz 42
(Zeke Austin led Albany with 18 points and Sam Hondl added 16 points)
Eden Valley-Watkins 84, Kimball 60
Melrose 70, Holdingford 46
Annandale 71, New London-Spicer 60
Dassel-Cokato 66, Rockford 60
Glencoe-Silver Lake 75, Litchfield 64
Little Falls 72, Mora 59
BBE 70, KMS 67
Upsala 70, LPGE 34
East Ridge Academy 77, Maple Lake 56
Girls Basketball:
Little Falls 56, ROCORI 35
Foley 59, Osakis 49
Royalton 58, ACGC 41
New London-Spicer 67, Annandale 28
Becker 71, Cambridge-Isanti 63
BBE 70, Maple Lake 23
Dassel-Cokato 57, Rockford 48
Paynesville 55, Eden Valley-Watkins 39
Sauk Centre 71, Melrose 40
Pierz 62, Upsala 46
Pequot Lakes 79, Milaca 54
Gymnastics:
St. Cloud Crush 141.07, Brainerd 130.55.
(Cam Balfanz was first on the bars, the floor, and in the all-around.)