High School Sports Results Tuesday February 6

Girls Hockey:

Section 8-2-A Quarterfinals

Roseau 9, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1

Brainerd-Little Falls 1, St. Cloud 0

(The Crush finish the season with a 7-18-1 record.)



Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Brainerd 1

(Sartell wins their 3rd straight CLC title. Wyatt Laidlaw, Caden Vos, Devan Jacobs and Baylor Stebbins each scored a goal for Sartell.)

Cathedral 4, Totino-Grace 2

(Landon Swenson, Griffin Sturm, Andrew Dwinnell, and John Hirschfeld all scored for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 18-4-1 and play at Little Falls on Tuesday.)

St. Cloud 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 5

River Lakes 4, Alexandria 3

Boys Basketball:

Apollo 95, Pine City 46

Albany 63, Sauk Centre 57

(Sam Hondl led the Huskies with 24 points and Zeke Austin added 19 points for Albany)

Osakis 81, St. John's Prep 29

Eden Valley-Watkins 68, Royalton 45

Paynesville 73, Holdingford 65

BBE 70, Kimball 58

ACGC 81, Maple Lake 40

Detroit Lakes 63, Little Falls 48

Litchfield 47, Rockford 42

Annandale 71, Watertown-Mayer 55

Girls Basketball:

Bemidji 60, St. Cloud 55

Sartell-St. Stephen 66, Sauk Rapids-Rice 44

Pequot Lakes 60, Cathedral 19

(Ella Voit led the Crusaders with 8 points. Cathedral will host Melrose Thursday)

Alexandria 81, ROCORI 30

Albany 77, Mora 32

Milaca 59, Little Falls 44

Sauk Centre 70, Holdingford 44

Pierz 77, Foley 57

St. John's Prep 57, International School of MN 16

Litchfield 47, Rockford 42

Girls Nordic Skiing:

St. Cloud finished 2nd in the Section Meet in Coleraine, advancing to next week’s State Meet. Individually Lilly Jamison was on the 2nd place Sprint Relay team. Cece Jamison was 5th in Pursuit and Clara Schad finished 10th overall. The State Meet is next week at Giant’s Ridge.

Boys Nordic Skiing:

The Boys Alpine Ski season finished up yesterday as the Breakaways finished 7th at the Section Meet. Griffin Steil was the top Cathedral finisher, earning 32nd place in the 105-skier field.