High School Sports Results Thursday December 14

Boys Basketball:

Albany 72, ROCORI 58

Hutchinson 84, Apollo 67

Cathedral 82, Rush City 67

(Micah Nwachukwu led the Crusaders with 20 points. Zach Stolzenberg added 15 points, Jacob Oliver netted 13 points, and Jack Stang chipped in 12 points for Cathedral.)

Girls Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 36, Bemidji 34

Fergus Falls 56, Sauk Rapids-Rice 44

(Courtney Paulsen led the Storm with 22 points)

Willmar 74, St. Cloud Crush 48

(St. Cloud's Jayna Benson surpassed 1,000 points in her career earlier this week)

Brainerd 61, ROCORI 42

(Kate Van Erp had 15 pts and 11 rebs.)



Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, River Lakes 1

(Devin Jacobs, Bryden Klande, Tony Golatrella and Owen Oxton each scored a goal for the Sabres. Adam Holien made 17 saves on 18 shots for his first varsity win in net for Sartell).

Sauk Rapids-Rice 8, Mound-Westonka 5

(Elijah Fitch and Chase Hiltner each had 2 goals, Teagan Dodge had 3 assists, and both Vince Murn and Jackson Dhein had a goal and an assist for the Storm).

St. Cloud Crush 4, Willmar 0

Girls Hockey:

River Lakes 2, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1

Willmar 6, St. Cloud Crush 2

(Jayden Layne had a goal for the Crush.)