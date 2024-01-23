High School Sports Results Monday January 22

Girls Basketball:

Holdingford 68, Cathedral 39

(Ella Voit and Emily Schaupp each scored 9 points for Cathedral. Ellie Voth had 7 points and 9 rebounds with Keira Alexander chipping in 8. Cathedral host Milaca tonight)

Foley 46, Royalton 42

St. John's Prep 37, Math & Science 29

Boys Basketball:

Kimball 74, Milaca 53

Eden Valley-Watkins 72, KMS 36

Royalton 56, Mora 55

Get our free mobile app

Tuesday's Schedule:

Boys Hockey:

Willmar at Sauk Rapids-Rice

River Lakes at Becker-Big Lake

Little Falls at Cathedral

Fergus Falls at Sartell-St. Stephen

Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato at Delano

Girls Hockey:

Brainerd-Little Falls at St. Cloud

Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Fergus Falls

Princeton-Becker-Big Lake at Pine City area

Delano-Rockford at Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato

Boys Basketball:

ROCORI at Little Falls

Bemidji at Apollo

Litchfield at HLWW

Becker at Monticello

Paynesville at Eden Valley-Watkins

Kimball at Holdingford

BBE at Maple Lake

ACGC at Royalton

Zimmerman at Princeton

Sauk Centre at Benson

West Central at Melrose

Big Lake at Chisago Lakes

Girls Basketball:

ROCORI at Fergus Falls

Sartell-St. Stephen at St. Cloud Crush

Willmar at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Milaca at Cathedral

Glencoe-Silver Lake at Annandale

Dassel-Cokato at New London-Spicer

Paynesville at BBE

Sauk Centre at BOLD

Zimmerman at Princeton

Albany at Little Falls

Foley at Mora