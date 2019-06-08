High School Softball Tournament Results
The 2019 MSHSL softball tournament has come to an end. Here are the results:
Class A:
1. Edgerton/SW MN Christian
2. Badger/GB-MR
3. Randolph
Class AA:
1. Rochester Lourdes
2. Norwood - Young America
3. Pipestone
Annandale took first place in the consolation bracket
Class AAA:
1. Northfield
2. Mankato West
3. Cloquet
Becker was eliminated in the second round
Class AAAA:
1. Maple Grove
2. Stillwater
3. Forest Lake
St. Michael-Albertville finished first in the consolation bracket