High School Baseball Scores And Recaps – May 19th, 2023

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 15 PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 2

(Thursday May 18th)

The Eagles defeated their conference rivals the Bulldogs, backed by fourteen hits, including a pair of home runs and two doubles. Nolan “Feisty” Geislinger threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Sam Nistler, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Xander Willner went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ty Stanwick went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nolan “Feisty “ Geislinger went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Devin Dockendorf went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Caden Neiman went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Myles Dziengel went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Landon Neiman went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs, Coltant Harff went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Drew Arnold scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcherJosiah Utsch threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. R. Johnson threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up six hits, six runs and he recorded one strikeout. Max Ahtmann went 1/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Max Ahtmann, he went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Isaac Lieser went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Spencer Eisenbraun had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Josiah Utsch went 1-for-2. Grayson Fuchs earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Brayden Vanderbeek was hit by a pitch.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 7 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 4

(Thursday May 18th)

The Huskers defeated their conference rivals the Irish, backed by seven hits including a home run and a double. Starting pitcher was Drew Lange, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Luke Bieniek gave up one hit and one run. Conner Breth threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Huskers offense was led by Luke Bieniek, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a run. Drew Lange went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Dominick Hoika went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Tanner Tomasek and Gavin Johnson earned a walk and were credited for a RBI. CJ Clear went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Masyn Patrick went 1-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs.

The Irish starting pitcher was Nathan Zander, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Irish offense was led by Nathan Zander, he had a double and a sacrifice fly for four huge RBIs. Eddy Neu went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs and Noah Gindele went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Gavin Miller went 3-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Sam Marquette and Carter Scanlon both went 1-for-3.

ROYALTON ROYALS 8 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 0

(Thursday May 18th)

The Royals defeated their conference rivals the Cubs, backed by four doubles and a triple. Righty Nick Leibold started on the mound for the Royals, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Nick Leibold, he went 3-for-3 with three doubles for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jonah Schneider went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Jameson Klug went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Josh Bzdok went 1-for-2 with a double for a Rbi, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Gorecki went 2-for-4 with a triple, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Yourczek was credited for a RBI and Cal Ollman was credited for a RBI. Ethan Albright went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Drew Sowada went 1-for-1 and Drew Yourczek had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Keegan Lommel, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Schindler threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits and two runs. Carter Lommel threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and one run.

The Cubs offense was led by Gavin Winter, he went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Clay Faber and Hank Meyer both went 1-for-4 and Keegan Lommel earned a walk. Mason Danelke and Carter Lommel both went 1-for-3 and Bryant Knaus went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

ACGC FALCONS 4 BBE JAGUARS 3

(Thursday May 18th)

The Falcons defeated their conference rivals, backed by eight hits, in a walk off fashion. Jaxon Drange started on the mound for the Falcons, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Keegan Kessler-Gross threw 1 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he recorded one strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Keegan Kessler Gross, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Terrell Renne went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Isaiah Renne went 1-for-3. Tucker Johnson went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Jaxon Drange went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Logan Serbus went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brody Straumann had a sacrifice bunt, that led to an error and the winning run.

The Jaguars starting pitcher was Jake Illies, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Tate DeKok threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Jaguars offense was led by Casey Lenarz went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Luke Dingmann went 1-for-4. Luke Illies was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Brett DeRoo and Tanner Shelton both earned a walk and scored a run and Tate DeKok went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.