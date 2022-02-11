Here’s How To Get Free Chipotle Queso This Weekend

The Super Bowl is coming up this weekend and many Americans will be searching for the perfect snacks! Personally, I'm not a great cook, which is why I'm thankful for restaurants.

This weekend to help you celebrate the Super Bowl, Chipotle will be giving away a free side or topping of queso when you order through their app or website!

Um, a huge Chipotle burrito with chips and queso as my Super Bowl feast? Yes, please!!

According to Chipotle's website, you'll want to follow these steps to ensure you're not charged for your queso!

First, build your online or app order with a side or topping of Queso Blanco. Then you'll want to make sure to enter the promo code 'QBLANCO' at checkout.

If you don't enter the promo code, you'll be charged for it. It's also important to note that this offer isn't available on in-restaurant orders. You must order through the app or website.

The offer is only good for a free small side or topping of the Queso Blanco with the purchase of a full-priced entree.

St. Cloud has two Chipotle locations. There's a store near 5th Avenue and Division and another restaurant near Highway 15 and Highway 23.

