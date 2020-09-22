Hempker Park Zoo Gets a Baby Rhino

WELCOME TIO THE BABY RHINO

Hempker Park Zoo in Freeport has just added a baby rhino to it's already 200 or so animals they have in their zoo.

Tio is going to be living inside the recently built indoor rhino facility, that also has a 2 acre backyard.

Tio is already weighing in at over 2000 pounds and will probably get to a weight of around 5000 pounds.

According to the article I read about Tio coming to the Hempker Park Zoo in Bringmethenews.com, Great One Horned Rhinos like Tio are on the endangered species list. Hempker Park Zoo is passionate about Rhino conservation and is doing their part to save these beautiful animals.

You still have time to see Tio and all the other animals at Hempker Park Zoo. They typically are open through the month of October, but it will all be dependent on how cooperative the weather is.

Hempker Park Zoo is open 10am to 6pm everyday of the week, and has been voted two years in a row as a Best of Central Minnesota Out and About Family Recreation.

Tickets for adults are just $13.50, Seniors 60+ $12.50, children 2 to 12 $11.50, and infants are free to enter.

It is a great place for your family to get up close and personal with nature. The kids can hand feed the giraffes, and there are plenty of places for great photo opportunities, a gift shop, and places where you can get something to eat.

BOO AT THE ZOO

Don't forget that coming up soon, Boo at the Zoo will be taking place on October 3rd at 10am.

To learn more information about Boo at the Zoo, click HERE now.