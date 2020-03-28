Help Showcase Local Performers & Artists Online Shows & Art

SURVIVING ON THE LOCAL ENTERTAINMENT SCENE

I was a full time Musician for many years of my life. Although many Musicians find a way to make a great living performing, many are also living day to day; and I would say most talented Artists and Musicians live knowing that this is a way of life.

That being said, we all have certain abilities and talents; and those that choose this way of life bring us so much color and brilliance, that thinking about a life without music and art, would be very difficult for me.

I wanted to share ways that we can help support our Artists, just as we are supporting our restaurants and other businesses as much as we can. If we all do a little, we can help a lot.

NORTHERN STATE MUSICIANS NOT INCLUDED IN THE NET

I was looking up National organizations that are supporting Musicians across the United States, like MusicCares, but Minnesota and other Northern states must not be considered a "Hub" as there is no coverage for artists in our area. That's why I wanted to showcase our local artists if possible.

SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO ME

If you or someone you know is a local artist, I would like to showcase upcoming online performances, or online locations where their art may be for sale. Many Musicians having been turning to online tips and donations for scheduled performances, so I would like to highlight those that are doing that, especially locally. I know many of our Minnesota friends have moved to other locations to try to make a living in the music business, so please feel free to contact them as well.

Please send information to: Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.

LOCAL ONLINE EVENTS

Do you know of any local events online events? Please let me know. Find local events that have been submitted below. NOTE TO LOCAL MUSICIANS. You must remember that if you are performing copyrighted songs that are not your own, you must make sure that you are able to perform them in an online format without getting fines. Performing your own original material would be recommended.

